Nazi-looted masterpiece found hanging in Argentinian home listing

A long-lost masterpiece, stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago, unexpectedly appeared in an Argentine real estate listing. The portrait by Italian artist Giuseppe Ghislandi, looted from Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker in 1940, was spotted hanging above a sofa in a seaside property near Buenos Aires.

The Dutch newspaper AD traced the painting after years of investigation. The work, titled "Portrait of a Lady (Contessa Colleoni)," is listed in a database of unreturned art looted during World War II. Documents suggest it was last in the possession of Friedrich Kadgien, a Nazi official who fled to Argentina after the war.

While some of Goudstikker's collection was returned to his heirs in 2006, many pieces remain missing. Art historians who viewed the listing photo believe it likely matches the lost Ghislandi work, though only a physical examination can confirm its authenticity.

Marei von Saher, Goudstikker's 81-year-old daughter-in-law, remains committed to recovering the family's stolen art. As reported in The Guardian, she stated, "My family aims to bring back every single artwork robbed from Jacques' collection, and to restore his legacy."

Previously:

• US Court rules Madrid museum can keep Nazi-looted Pissaro painting

• Looted ancient Egyptian coffin to finally be returned to Egypt