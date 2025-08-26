You can play Doom on an Anker power charger

Anker's 250W Prime Charging Bank is a beast in its menagerie of battery banks and power gadgets, and comes with a 2.26-inch 480×200-pixel display so you can keep track of all the gadgets it's charging. Thanks to Aaron Christophel, you can play classic iD first-person shooter Doom on it too.

"Main SoC is the Synwit SWM34S with 8MB SDRAM + 16MB External Flash," Chrisophel writes, adding: "running smooth enough."

Manoevering Doomguy around the base on Phobos is not easy, requiring fiddly use of the charging station's little rotating control knob on the side. But as you can see below, it's playable. That clicky little wheel gives me the ASMR horripilations.

