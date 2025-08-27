Cops now watching Florida's painted-over Pride crosswalks

Florida sent workers in the night to paint over the Pride stripes of the memorial crosswalk outside the Pulse gay nightclub, where 49 revelers were murdered in a 2016 mass shooting. The Trump adminstration has demanded the removal of all such LGBTQ+ symbolism by local governments, claiming they are a waste of public money, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis eagerly complied. But there's a problem: locals keep painting it back. So now police are assigned to watch the crosswalks.

The next morning, though, residents showed up with chalk, restoring the colors by hand. By evening, the crosswalk was painted back in rainbow hues. "We refuse to be erased. We will not let hate win," said Nadine Smith of Equality Florida.

Florida's Department of Transportation once again sent crews to scrub out the rainbow colors. The following day, residents returned to re-chalk the Pulse memorial crosswalk. But this time, they were met with something new: a line of police officers stationed at the site, watching to ensure no color would be laid down. In a recording obtained by CNN, Rep. Anna Eskamani approaches officers who justify their presence by calling the crosswalk "safety issue."