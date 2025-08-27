Dump your cloud subscription like a bad situationship—Internxt's 20TB cloud is the one you need

TL;DR: Stop paying for cloud storage month after month. Get 20TB of lifetime storage with Internxt for $499.99 (reg. $4,900) — you'll have full control over your files for life.

What do Dropbox and your ex have in common? They keep taking your money and offer no long-term commitment. It's 2025, and it's time to stop settling for subscription-based cloud storage when you can own 20TB for life with Internxt.

Right now, you can snag 20TB of encrypted, lifetime cloud storage for $499.99 (reg. $4,900). That's over 80% off, with no subscription fees… ever. It's a one-time payment that pays for itself in less than two years compared to popular cloud plans.

Why Internxt is a smarter storage choice

Unlike Dropbox, Google Drive, or iCloud, Internxt gives you full ownership of your storage with zero monthly fees. Once you buy in, your 20TB of cloud space is yours forever. That's enough to hold:

~5 million photos

~4,000 hours of HD video

~40 million documents

Internxt is also built with privacy first. Your files are protected with end-to-end encryption, so only you can access your data. Not even Internxt can peek at what you're storing on the cloud!

Check out what other features you'll get with your 20TB cloud plan:

20TB of lifetime cloud storage

Full access via mobile, desktop, and browser

End-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge privacy

GDPR compliance

No recurring costs, ever

Say goodbye to storage anxiety

20TB gives you plenty of space for now and the future. Whether you're backing up your life's work, securing family photo archives, or housing massive video projects, Internxt has you covered.

This lifetime deal won't be around forever. Grab Internxt's lifetime 20TB cloud storage for $499.99 (reg. $4,900) while it's still available, and never stress over cloud subscriptions again!

Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription (20TB)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.