Grand jury declines to indict man who threw sandwich at federal "goon"

The old joke is that grand juries are so pliant a prosecutor could get one to indict a ham sandwich. But they couldn't get this one to indict the guy who threw a sandwich at a masked federal agent in Washington D.C.

The grand jury's rejection of the felony charge was a remarkable failure by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington and the second time in recent days that a majority of grand jurors refused to vote to indict a person accused of felony assault on a federal agent. It also amounted to a sharp rebuke by a panel of ordinary citizens against the prosecutors assigned to bring charges against people arrested after President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops and federal agents to fight crime and patrol the city's streets.

The other incident being referred to there is one where three grand juries failed to return charges against a woman accused of assaulting an FBI agent during an immigration operation. The details are not clear on why, exactly, but a photo of the agent's injuries "raised questions," as we say, about how they were obtained.