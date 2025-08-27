Grand jury dismisses charges against man who threw sandwich at federal officer

A Washington grand jury has tossed out the felony-assault case against Sean Dunn — the 37-year-old ex-Justice Department paralegal who threw a sandwich at a federal officer on August 10 — delivering a rare public setback to the Trump administration's military takeover of the capital.

Video from that night shows Dunn shouting at a line of federal officers, then launching the hoagie sandwich into an officer's chest. The White House quickly circulated its own clip — edited for dramatic effect — and Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Dunn's termination. Yet the grand jury, meeting behind closed doors, found no probable cause for a felony indictment. As NBC News reported, "It is highly unusual for grand juries not to indict, given that the standard is probable cause rather than beyond a reasonable doubt." The rejection of felony charges comes despite prosecutors typically having significant influence in grand jury proceedings.

Since the sandwich incident, Dunn has become a national fold hero. Overnight, Banksy-esque stencils of a silhouetted figure mid-sandwich-heave have bloomed on boarded-up storefronts, each tagged with a simple caption: "DC's Hero."

Dunn's last words before the deli-meat launch—"F— you! You f—ing fascists! Why are you here? I don't want you in my city!"—have become the rallying cry for Constitution-loving patriots across the country.

