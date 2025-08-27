Soft Secession: Blue states explore withholding tax money from federal government

What if California stopped sending its tax money to Washington? What if Massachusetts refused to let federal agents use state databases? What if blue states with the biggest economies just said "no" to a federal government they don't trust?

These aren't hypothetical questions. An Instagram video reveals what Democratic governors are quietly planning behind closed doors — something called "soft secession" that could reshape American government.

In the video, attorney Cheyenne Hunt explains how Democratic governors are exploring a new form of resistance. "Formal secession is unconstitutional, and that would be a state breaking off and no longer being a part of the United States government," she says. "But soft secession is financial, and mostly has to do with wealthy blue states withholding their resources and money from a hostile federal government."

Some states give more money to the federal government than they get back. Hunt says, "blue states are what's known as giver states, meaning they give far more to the federal government in tax income than they receive back in federal investment. On the other hand, most red states are known as taker states because they are reliant on the money that the federal government is able to dole out from wealthier blue states."

The financial imbalances are dramatic. Political analyst Chris Armitage reports that "Massachusetts sends $4,846 more per capita to the federal government than it gets back. New Jersey and Washington are in the same position, bleeding thousands per person annually. Over five years, New York alone contributed $142.6 billion more than it received."

