Another Republican congressperson faces a room full of pissed off voters

Representative Mark Alford (R-PA) held a town hall in Harrisburg, PA, which was attended by mostly angry constituents.

Republicans seem to be heavily reliant on "the steal" in the upcoming 2026 election. Redistricting to their advantage, and hoping Musk shows back up to pour money into their campaigns, seems to outweigh even making the barest attempt to explain themselves or justify the terrible budget they passed. Alford, perhaps attempting sarcasm, even admits he's a liar.

Many people pleaded with Alford to address his commitments to Trump, with one attendee saying that Alford wasn't in the Republican Party but the Trump party.

In response, Alford said, "Trump isn't a perfect person but has the best interest at heart." His response was met overwhelmingly with boos and shouts from the audience.

Throughout the meeting, Alford heard complaints from people who said they were unable to make contact with him or his team to voice their concerns…

…As some in the audience chanted "liar" at him, Alford replied sarcastically, "If you didn't want to hear my lies why did you come here tonight?"