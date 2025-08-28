Career-spanning Frank Cho art exhibition coming to New York

If you've ever seen Frank Cho's work, you know he's one of those comic artists who seems almost unfairly good at what he does. Whether it's his Marvel runs on Wolverine, The Hulk, and Shanna the She-Devil, or his cult-favorite Liberty Meadows, Cho's pages are a mix of metiiculous draftsmanship, bawdy humor, and unapologetic pin-up that has never quite fit any comfortable category.

This fall, New York's Philippe Labaune Gallery is mounting a career-spanning exhibition of Cho's work, curated by Nathaniel Pallant. The show will feature pieces from Cho's personal sketchbooks, new paintings, and highlights from his work on titles like Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Conan the Barbarian.

Gallery owner Philippe Labaune describes Cho's approach as "perched at the intersection of classical illustration and the kinetic energy of comic art." He points out that Cho's ballpoint sketches and crosshatching techniques echo the old masters of early 20th-century illustration, while his storytelling instincts keep everything alive and contemporary. Think Frazetta's vitality, Manara's sensuality, Darrow's precision, with Cho's own mischievous grin layered over top.

The exhibition will also highlight Cho's well-known depictions of strong, beautiful women, both as muses and as protagonists and champions of the narrative. Cho says of his work: "I want to revive the classical sensibilities of the Golden Age of Illustration into comics, breaking boundaries and blending genres into a visually striking and harmonious style."

The show runs September 19 through October 25, with an opening reception on September 18 from 6–9 pm. The Philippe Labaune Gallery (534 West 24th Street, NYC) is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 am–6 pm. Past exhibitions there have featured everyone from Will Eisner and François Schuiten to Mike Mignola and Paul Pope, so Cho will be in esteemed company.



Here are a few images, exclusive to Boing Boing, that will be featured in the exhibition.

Catwoman, image from Frank Cho exhibition. Used with permission.

