How to rescue yourself from choking when you're all alone (video)

Having lived alone for the better part of two decades, this anxiety has come up more than once.

Essentially, the suggestion is to use a hard edge to perform a solo Heimlich maneuver until the obstruction is cleared. I really like the tip to go outside where someone can see you doing it, if you can maintain the presence of mind and remain calm. Some recent breath-holding exercises tell me I've got about 90 seconds before pain starts to creep in.

