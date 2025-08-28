Neighbors drowning in Zuckerberg's $110M chaos get gag gifts instead of peace

It seems Californians, in addition to Hawaiians, do not want Mark Zuckerberg as a neighbor.

Having purchased a significant amount of real estate in a very affluent neighborhood, Zuck, displaying peak billionaire energy, is responding to complaints about constant construction and noise by handing out noise-canceling headphones. This is colloquially known as "a dick move."

Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire cofounder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, reportedly gave noise-canceling headphones to his neighbors in the Crescent Park neighborhood of Palo Alto in an effort to address years of frustration over ongoing construction and disruption surrounding his expanding residential compound, according to the New York Times. Zuckerberg has spent more than $110 million purchasing at least 11 homes on Edgewood Drive and Hamilton Avenue over the past 14 years, transforming this once-idyllic neighborhood of lawyers, business executives, and Stanford University professors into a zone dominated by construction equipment, surveillance, and frequent lavish parties. Fortune

If you have ever had a neighbor with never-ending construction, you know the pain these folks are suffering. Some headphones is a real FU.

