Pig lung transplanted into brain-dead human

The lung of a genetically modified miniature pig survived transplantation in a brain-dead human, providing critical information to advance xenotransplantation and someday provide a temporary option until a human organ is available.

The lungs are a very complicated organ to transplant, because they have immediate contact with air from outside the body. This means they need to form an effective line of first defense, acting as a barrier against airborne pathogens and particles. As such, they have multiple mechanisms they can call on for an immune response.

The researchers were able to show that they could transplant a pig lung into a human patient in a way that circumvents the dangers of hyperacute rejection, which is an important first step.

"The early onset of pulmonary edema underscores the importance of preventing primary graft dysfunction in future xenogeneic lung transplantation," the researchers write in their paper.

"Continued efforts are needed to optimize immunosuppressive regimens, refine genetic modifications, enhance lung preservation strategies and assess long-term graft function beyond the acute phase.

