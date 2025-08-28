Cyberpunk pioneer Rudy Rucker is back with "Sqinks," a novel about AI-like aliens replacing human brains.

Legendary cyberpunk pioneer Rudy Rucker has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his latest science fiction venture, Sqinks, a novel that blends his signature "transrealism" with modern AI anxieties. Set in contemporary San Francisco, the story follows a Rucker-inspired protagonist confronting alien entities called "sqinks" that resemble large language model AIs and have sinister plans for human brains.

The campaign, which has already raised nearly $9,500 of its $12,000 goal with 25 days remaining, will fund both the novel and a companion piece, "The Sqinks Journal," which documents Rudy's creative process.

"It's a surreal rollercoaster, rich with ideas, scares, and laughs," Rucker explains about the novel. "It's a love story. A transreal cyberpunk love story. It'll make you laugh, and it'll make you feel good."

