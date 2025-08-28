This $30 stylus slaps harder than your overpriced Apple Pencil

TL;DR: The Tinymoose Pencil Pro Plus is a wireless, rechargeable stylus for iPads that offers features like palm rejection, tilt sensitivity, and gesture controls. Get it for just $29.99 (reg. $39.95).

Stylus tech is finally cool. The Tinymoose Pencil Pro Plus isn't trying to win a design award — it's trying to win your chaotic digital life. No wires. No syncing headaches. Just slap it on your iPad's magnetic edge, and boom: it's charging, connected, and ready to scribble on your browser tabs or your next comic strip. Now, you can grab this iPad-compatible stylus for just $29.99 (reg. $39.95) while supplies last!

What can you actually do with it?

We're so glad you asked. Check out what exactly you can accomplish when you add this Apple Pencil dupe to your workflow.

Sketching during Zoom calls (so you look productive, even if you're drawing space dinosaurs)

Notetaking in meetings where typing feels too aggressive — just jot like it's 1997, but cooler

Marking up PDFs and contracts like you're the CEO of something

Turning your iPad into a mobile DJ booth (we're not saying it'll improve your mixes, but it will look sick doing it)

Writing grocery lists in Notes while pretending it's a screenplay

Photo editing in Procreate with tilt sensitivity so precise it'll catch your subtle "shadow vibes"

Gaming with stylus-friendly puzzles — because tapping with your fingers is for peasants

Doodling nonsense while 'watching football' (we know multitasking when we see it)

The Tinymoose Pro Plus comes in sleek matte black (it also arrives in white) with a solid aluminum body that says "I know what I'm doing," even when you don't. It includes extras like a USB-C cable, swappable nibs, and a leather carrying case — basically the stylus version of a tactical EDC kit.

With 10 hours of battery on a full charge, zero-lag input, palm rejection, and gesture shortcuts, this thing works like a charm whether you're an artist, analyst, or casual chaos machine.

And at this price? It's like finding a secret menu item that's better than the original — but without the smug Apple tax.

Want a stylus that gets the job done and lets you be a little reckless? Don't wait any longer to grab your own Tinymoose Pencil Pro Plus, now just $29.99. Act now, because these styluses are flying off the shelves!

Tinymoose Pencil Pro Plus for iPad with Wireless Charging (Black)

See Deal

