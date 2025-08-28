Women are not people, and Karoline Leavitt is just fine with it

The Trump Administration is not OK with anyone who mistakes "women" for "people." Also, it is "disrespectful" to say prayer doesn't stop mass shootings.

Today, the mouth of Moron offered up a few real winner statements. The Trump Administration does not want CDC personnel calling women "people," and is glad to see a staffer resign who had such misconceptions.

Additionally, Karoline, who holds prayer meetings before press conferences, feels it is somehow disrespectful to acknowledge that "thoughts and prayers" are useless. If prayer had any power over mass shootings, wouldn't it have already worked? Perhaps, what we are learning is that all these fine Christians aren't actually praying?

