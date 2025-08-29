Bear spray saved someone from a bear

A tourist in Glacier National Park was saved when their friend sprayed capsicum on a bear.

I've always been interested in just how effective "bear spray" really is. Having been told to carry it on many hikes, I always have; however, stories from Los Angeles law enforcement regarding folks drugged, or even just hyped on adrenaline, being largely unaffected have led me to wonder. I mean if it won't stop Johnny on Meth, I just can not imagine Gentle Ben doing anything but getting more pissed off. Glad to see it works!

A 34-year old woman was hiking near Lake Janet, an alpine lake in the northernmost stretches of Glacier National Park near the Canadian border, when a medium-sized, brown-colored bear with two cubs charged out of the brushy undergrowth toward her, according to a news release. (The park isn't sure if it was a black bear or a grizzly bear, both of which can be brown. Grizzlies are larger than black bears, with a telltale hump on their shoulders.)

The hiker dove off the trail and covered her head. The bear swiped at her, wounding her shoulder and arm. "Her hiking partner deployed bear spray, causing the bear to immediately run away," according to the release.

"The entire incident lasted fewer than 30 seconds," the release states.