Feeling stressed? Try listening to trees

Forget all that hokey manmade ASMR. Next time you're feeling bored or stressed, you need to get back to your roots. Pun absolutely intended.

Seriously, though, tree.fm is one of the coolest little Internet projects I've come across in a while… and I've come across a lot. It describes its mission as such:

People around the world recorded the sounds of their forests, so you can escape into nature, and unwind wherever you are. Take a breath and soak in the forest sounds as they breathe with life and beauty! And while you are here, why not help to grow what keeps us alive? Climate change and governments are destroying our forests. Let's leave some trees for our grandchildren to climb and make the steps to restore our planet.

It is essentially what it says on the tin. The site's homepage presents you with a big, shiny "Listen to a Random Forest" button, which will take you to a user-submitted audio recording of a forest anywhere in the world. (As I write this, I'm listening to the ambiance of Parque da Cantareira in Brazil.)

It's extremely zen, making for perfect background noise for… just about anything, in truth, and the subtle differences between one forest and the next are fun to pick out. It's more relaxing than gun restoration ASMR, at least.

