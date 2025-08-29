Framework adds powerful RTX 5070 GPU to modular laptop options

Framework's modular laptops allow something otherwise generally unfeasible for gaming or graphics on the go: upgradeable GPUs. NVidia's powerful RTX 5070 is now available for the 16-model, the company announced. Good for the frame rates, bad for the bank account.

Pre-orders are open now starting at $1,499 USD, with first shipments this November. We first introduced Framework Laptop 16 in 2023 as a high-performance, desktop-replacement 16" laptop that carried in not only our usual repairability and upgradeability, but two bold new systems: fully customizable input and generational upgradeability of graphics. On the latter, especially since so many other laptop brands have failed at it, we knew that the only way we could prove upgradeability is by actually delivering an upgrade. We've spent the last two years working with the teams at AMD, NVIDIA, and Compal to not only make a new NVIDIA-powered Graphics Module, but also make it fully backwards compatible with the original Framework Laptop 16. That means any current owner can pick up the new module and get the latest generation of graphics!

As an upgrade module, the GPU is $650—just a little more expensive than the desktop model, which barely fits in a shoebox, let alone anything you can slide in a briefcase. Framework already offers the Radeon RX 7700S, about a third slower and cheaper, as a module. The rest of the specifications are similarly high-end:

Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors in 8-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 and 12-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 options, both running at 45W sustained TDP. Both have highly capable integrated graphics if you'd like to use your Framework Laptop 16 with the Expansion Bay Shell instead of a Graphics Module

Alas, the 12-inch model has only integrated graphics.

