Jesse Plemons to play another creepy villain in conspiracy film 'Bugonia'

Have you ever wanted to sit a corporate executive down and ask them what the fuck is wrong with them? Jesse Plemons does just that in the latest film from 'The Lobster' director Yorgos Lanthimos, although his concerns seem more rooted in lizard-people conspiracies than anything else.

Bugonia is a loose remake of 2003 Korean classic Save the Green Planet, in which a conspiracy theorist kidnaps a pharmaceutical executive under the belief that he's an alien. This time, Emma Stone takes on the latter role (and kind of rocks the buzzed look, I must say).

At the end of the original, the Plemons analogue, played by Shin Ha-kyun, is proven to be correct about the alien invasion the whole time. We'll see if the same holds true here, but if so, it would be an excellent way to instantly invalidate every genuine critique of the corporate system the movie might bring up.

