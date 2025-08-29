Kash Patel's girlfriend sues ex-FBI agent who said she was an Israeli "honeypot" spy

Kash Patel, the wild-eyed MAGA personality given the job of FBI director, has a girlfriend "half his age" who has attracted the displeasure of conservative ex-FBI podcaster Kyle Seraphin. Alexis Wilkins, 26, is now suing Seraphin for defamation over comments suggesting she is a "honeypot" spying for Israel. Wilkins would like everyone to know that she is not a former Mossad agent, and "not even Jewish, much less Israeli.". She would also like $5m in damages.



Defendant Kyle M. Seraphin has maliciously lied about Alexis Wilkins, falsely asserting that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI. Defendant, a former FBI special agent himself, who now makes a living as a podcaster and political commentator—profiting on controversy and outrage—is using this fabricated story as self-enriching clickbait and has spread it to his sizable audience that follows his daily broadcasts on X, Rumble, and YouTube. Accordingly, Ms. Wilkins seeks to hold Defendant accountable for his malicious and knowing lies.

As the lawsuit points out, Seraphin said on his show last week:

[FBI Director Kash Patel] has had his own little 'honeypot' issue that's been going on of late, so we're just going to acknowledge it real publicly. He's got a girlfriend that is half his age, who is apparently is both a country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble, a friend of John Rich through Bongino, who also now owns a big chunk of Rumble, and she's also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA. But I'm sure that's totally because, like, she's really looking for like a cross-eyed, you know, kind of thickish built, super cool bro who's almost 50 years old who's Indian in America. Like it has nothing to do with the fact that uh we're really close to the Trump administration. Anyway, I'm sure that's totally just like love. That's what real love looks like.



The lawsuit continues "although Defendant does not identify Ms. Wilkins by name, his statement is obviously about her specifically."

There's reportage online making clear they all know one other and social media drama about it. If you'd barely heard of Wilkins or the allegations against her until 20 minutes ago, you wouldn't be alone. But now you have heard of her and the allegations, because she filed a lawsuit.

Previously: FBI Director Christopher Wray quits early to avoid being fired