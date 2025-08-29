Mystery firm to build desert concentration camp where Japanese Americans were once interned

America is repeating its darkest sins: the Army just handed an obscure company $1.2 billion to turn Fort Bliss back into an internment camp. This is a national disgrace.

Between 1942 and 1945, over 120,000 Japanese Americans were ripped from their homes and imprisoned. Nearly two-thirds were United States citizens. Congress itself, in 1983, recognized this was the result of "race prejudice, war hysteria, and a failure of political leadership," and never a necessity of war. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan issued an official apology on behalf of the government and authorized $20,000 in reparations for each surviving individual. The first President Bush began issuing payments in 1990. While the program has been criticized for not doing enough, or considering the descendants of those who passed before reparation began to be made, it seems clear that the United States understood the evil it had enacted. Several internment sites have been turned into historic monuments to our shame; however, Fort Bliss is getting a billion-dollar makeover. The Trump Administration, previously known for its "kids in cages" program, disgusts me.

The mystery over the award only deepened last week as the new facility began to accept its first detainees. The Pentagon has refused to release the contract or explain why it selected Acquisition Logistics over a dozen other bidders to build the massive tent camp at Fort Bliss in west Texas. At least one competitor has filed a complaint. The secretive — and brisk — contracting process is emblematic, experts said, of the government's broader rush to fulfill the Republican president's pledge to arrest and deport an estimated 10 million migrants living in the U.S. without permanent legal status. As part of that push, the government is turning increasingly to the military to handle tasks that had traditionally been left to civilian agencies… …Attorney Joshua Schnell, who specializes in federal contracting law, said he was troubled that the Trump administration has provided so little information about the facility. "The lack of transparency about this contract leads to legitimate questions about why the Army would award such a large contract to a company without a website or any other publicly available information demonstrating its ability to perform such a complicated project," he said. PBS

Sure seems like someone is going to received a lot of tax-payer money for building a concentration camp.



