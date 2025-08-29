The "Return to Silent Hill" trailer has arrived, and it's not looking promising

Silent Hill 2 is widely considered one of the best horror games of all time (and one of the best video games in general, I'd argue). With Konami trying its best to revitalize the long-dormant series, a remake of Silent Hill 2 was the obvious first move (and a trick they're trying to pull again with the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which I will have thoughts on in a later review).

While remaking the best game in the series was a fairly obvious move, continuing the much-maligned Silent Hill film franchise very much was not. 2006's 'Silent Hill' and its 2012 sequel clumsily adapted the first and third games in the series respectively, crowbarring in series iconography with little consideration and rejecting the slower, more subtle psychological horror that made the games special to begin with.

For reasons known only to God and Konami, original director Christophe Gans (laughably referred to as a "visionary" in the trailer) is back with 'Return to Silent Hill', which aims to fill that gap and finally adapt Silent Hill 2.

This is one of the most beloved stories in the medium, up there with The Last of Us, so to see it looking like any other horror movie is a bit of a shame. I hope to be proven wrong, but it's looking like "Jacob's Ladder" is going to remain the best Silent Hill film, even though it's not a Silent Hill film.