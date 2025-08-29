Trump even manages to ruin LEGO

Trump's tariffs have forced LEGO to pause its popular "Pick a Brick" program, as sending packages from Denmark is currently too difficult.

LEGO's "Pick a Brick" program is well-loved by individuals who build or create their own LEGO constructions, rather than relying on a pre-boxed set. Some of the most creative LEGO sets ever imagined have been built through this program, and many have been turned into commercially available sets. This sucks.

A small subset of the Pick a Brick pieces, around 1,500 of them the store calls its bestsellers, are shipped to the United States from a warehouse in America. But the "standard" collection of less popular pieces ship from Denmark, where LEGO is headquartered. Those pieces, more than 2,000 of them according to fans, are no longer available in the United States and Canada. The Pick a Brick website called this a service pause. "In the US & Canada, Standard pieces are temporarily unavailable. You can still shop our Bestseller range which includes thousands of the most popular bricks and pieces ready to order," said a message at the top of the site. LEGO fans online said that they saw their shopping carts emptied in the middle of building projects. "This is annoying. I just set up a big PAB order and then saved it. I just looked and 18 of my items are no longer available," a comment in the r/LEGO community said. 404Media

Oh, well, Donnie Five Pencils doesn't think kids need so many toys, anyhow.

