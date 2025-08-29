Who can afford Asus' 30th Anniversary Edition 5090 graphics card?

Asus' RTX 5090 30th Anniversary Limited Edition has an unusual design, the "highest available" GPU clock speed, a copper vapor chamber, liquid metal thermal compound, four fans, and a thirst for up to 800 watts of power. All that's missing are the finest wines available to humanity.

While sharing some design elements with the ASUS EN9800GT Matrix, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 is in a league of its own. This card's design language begins with the metallic sheen of its hybrid copper-aluminum heatsink, which is complemented with metallic accents and the exterior frame of the shroud. Clean, straightforward surfaces on the card's backplate ensure that the copper elements draw the spotlight. The neat rectangular geometry of the card is juxtaposed with a circular frame that surrounds the two stacked fans at the end of the card, breaking the plane of the GPU shroud for an unmistakable silhouette. Additionally, this design creates a rounded surface adorned with a multidimensional translucent panel. In tribute to the 'infinity mirror' light design that appeared on the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, this rounded panel lights up with an unmistakable lightshow. Whether mounted horizontally or vertically, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 will draw all eyes.

You don't have to worry about the price tag, though, as the only announced availability is as a giveaway: "For a chance to win this limited-edition graphics card, visit the Cheers to 30 Years virtual amusement park event going on right now." With 1,000 in the run, though, they'll turn up soon enough. For the rest of you, therers the $3,250 Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090. There are relatively inexpensive options, such as this $2250 edition from Zotac at Amazon.

Previously:

• Why video cards are so expensive right now

• Reviewers: Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti video card a good deal

• A pyramid PC case large enough for full-size video cards