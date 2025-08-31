Amazing… every word of what Stephen Miller just said was wrong

Donald Trump's ghoul, mayonnaise-fueled Stephen Miller, portrays Robert F. Kennedy Jr's dismantling of the infrastructure we rely on for public health as some shining stand for truth and science, rather than a turn towards ignorance and death.

I should not have been surprised by how many US citizens happily discarded our social contract and went deep on vaccine conspiracies during the global pandemic. Trump and his cohort found this to be a fertile ground for building fervent support, as it seems exposing the most vulnerable among us is their thing.

Previously:

• Stephen Miller's wife shares that he only eats mayonnaise

• A personal message for Stephen Miller, delivered from his uncle