Thief sues grocery store whose employees beat him up

Described by the Detroit Free Press as a "chronic thief" with 17 convictions for property offenses, 36-year-old Michael Prince was at it again outside a grocery store in Winnipeg, Manitoba when staff there emerged to give him a beating. Arguing that they left him with life-altering injuries, Prince is suing their employer.

"The amount of force used against him was far in excess of what was necessary to execute a citizen's arrest or detain him pending the arrival of law enforcement personnel," Prince alleges in a statement filed by his lawyer in the Manitoba Court of King's Bench.

In his statement of claim, Prince says he was at Dino's Grocery Mart on Isabel Street when he stole a jacket containing a wallet and car key fob and went home. "Prince says that after about 30 minutes, he decided to return to the store to steal the vehicle associated with the key fob," the court papers say. When he arrived, Prince found the car boxed in by two other vehicles. Prince entered the car, triggering its alarm, attracting the attention of eight or nine store staff who pulled Prince from the vehicle and "punched, kicked and hit him repeatedly" and struck him with a hammer, alleges the statement of claim.

In brief, the hammer was too much: he was hospitalized and has vision loss, cranial nerve damage and other maladies consistent with having been repeatedly whacked in the head with the hammer. The CBC has the list.

In his statement of claim, Prince says he suffered hairline skull fractures, a concussion, permanent hearing impairment in both ears, vision impairment in his right eye, migraines, vertigo, insomnia, anxiety and panic attacks, nerve damage, brain swelling, post-traumatic stress disorder and other symptoms.

