Washington D.C. awash in protests

Rather than accept aspiring dictator and convicted felon Donald Trump's military occupation of their hometown, Washington, D.C., protestors are demanding independence and statehood.

Demonstrations continue in Washington, D.C. in response to President Donald Trump's federal takeover of the city.

The Long Live GoGo Foundation and the D.C. Against Trump Coalition (DCAT) hosted a march and protest on Saturday. Dozens of people marched from U Street, down 14th Street, to the Sylvan Theater at the National Mall to the beat of GoGo music.

Ty Hobson-Powell said he has lost track of how many protests he has attended since the president announced the federal takeover of the Metro Police Department more than two weeks ago.

"We're going to keep going every single day. I mean, just being outside and choosing to be free, choosing to push back is a protest…in itself," said Powell.