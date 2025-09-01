New book: conservatives abandon limited government in favor of private business and extreme Christian agenda

In his new book, Conservative at the Core: A New History of American Conservatism, renowned historian Allan J. Lichtman argues that, despite rhetoric about limited government, fiscal responsibility, and states' rights, conservatives have consistently prioritized two core values: protecting private enterprise and advancing their version of traditional Christian values.

Lichtman examines how conservatives have exploited emotional issues around race, immigration, gender, and sexuality to energize their base while pursuing pro-business policies. "Conservatives have consistently stoked animosities against Jews, African Americans, immigrants, defiant women, and nonheterosexuals."

He traces this pattern from the 1920s through Donald Trump's presidency, showing how conservatives discard professed principles when they conflict with these fundamental goals.

Trump, he says, represents the culmination of longstanding conservative traditions: "Trump is not an anomaly but the logical heir to the modern conservative movement. Trump won the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 not because he challenged conservative orthodoxy but because he articulated core principles more forthrightly and forcefully than any other candidate."

