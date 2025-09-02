Japan uses AI disaster footage to prepare Tokyo for Mt Fuji catastrophic eruption

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government wants to make sure that its citizens are prepared for every possible catastrophic scenario, and they're prepared to scare the shit out of them to do it.

According to the Associated Press, the Japanese city's 37 million residents were treated to an Artificial Intelligence-generated video of what Mount Fuji suddenly erupting would look like. The picturesque volcano hasn't popped its top since 1708, but given the scale of destruction the last go-round, and the fact that it's only about 60 miles away from the edge of the city, Tokyo's emergency management officials want folks to stock up on canned goods, potable water, and, in the worst-case scenario, be prepared to evacuate. Imagine being a sararīman walking out of your office at lunchtime. You look up and see this video playing on a massive digital display. You'd better hope that you fell asleep at your desk the night before wearing your brown suit.

Granted, there is a message at the end of the video that might help you calm down enough to continue your devotion to your employers:

We need to arm ourselves with facts and prepare for disaster in our daily lives.

Also, to be prepared for very, VERY convincing videos of the countryside erupting into melted rock and fire.

