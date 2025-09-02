JK Rowling's transphobia obliterates the chance of a cast reunion

Chris Columbus, who directed two Harry Potter films, says there will be no cast reunion because JK Rowling is a transphobe. Rowling unsurprisingly launched into a transphobic rant on Xitter.

"It's never going to happen with all that political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible," he argued in a new interview with The Times. The Tab

Naturally, Rowling followed Columbus's statement with a whole bunch of bigotry:

She continued to outline said "beliefs" that her former co-worker might have taken issue with: Is it my belief that women and girls should have their own public changing rooms and bathrooms?

That women should retain female-only rape crisis centres?

That men don't belong in women's sport?

That female prisoners shouldn't be incarcerated with violent men and male sex offenders?

That women should remain a protected class in law, because they have sex-specific needs and issues?

That language should reflect reality rather than ideological jargon, especially in a medical context?

That women shouldn't be harassed, persecuted or fired for refusing to pretend humans can change sex?

That women should not be threatened with violence and rape when they assert their rights?

That freedom of speech and belief are essential to a pluralistic democratic society?

That troubled minors, especially those who are gay, autistic and trauma-experienced, should be given mental health support instead of irreversible surgeries and drug treatments on non-existent evidence of benefit?

That gay people shouldn't be pressured to include the opposite sex in their dating pools, nor should they be smeared as 'genital fetishists' when they don't?

That cross-dressing heterosexual male fetishists aren't actually oppressed, but having the time of their lives piggybacking off gender identity ideology?

In the final line, she said pro-trans movements had done more damage to the "political left's credibility" than Donald Trump and Nigel Farage "could have achieved in a century." "Let me have your thoughts," she ended the post with, to rave applause from Terfs on Twitter. The Tab

Rowling wants our thoughts: she's a bag of trash.

