Man water skis down drainage ditch at breakneck speed

Ever seen someone water ski down a drainage ditch? This daredevil does just that — racing at breakneck speed through twists and turns. The narrow path requires expert balance. The ride ends as they shoot into a large body of water, a thrilling finale to a risky stunt.

The ride down the ditch offers stunning views. Green trees and plants line the man-made path, giving it the feel of a steep, narrow stream cutting through the wild. Speeding down this natural corridor, though dangerous, feels almost magical.

The highlight of this video is the POV — it lets you see exactly what the rider saw on the descent. At the start, he mentions hoping to go around the corners safely. Thankfully, he did.

