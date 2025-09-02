Minecraft but the world is spherical

Seeing screenshots of Blocky World (playable in-browser on Itch.io) made clear what it is—a Minecraft clone with a spherical world—but did not prepare me for the experience of being on a spherical voxel planet. For starters, the curvature of the world is quite alarming in first-person, especially on the smallest world setting. Then the fast-moving phases of day and night remind you just how tiny it is. When you fly away from it, you become uncertain whether gravity will be helping you back down! Bowerbyte explains:

Why did you make this? I was inspired by an old tech demo by Jordan Peck that I happened to stumble across. As someone who loves procedural geometry and voxel games, recreating it seemed like a fun challenge. There were also some missing features that I hoped to implement in my version (block textures, large-scale destruction, etc.). Are you going to make this into a full game? Probably not, or at least not to a level of polish I would feel comfortable charging for. Unfortunately working full time doesn't leave much room for these side projects, and the amount of work to go from tech demo to finished product can be monumental. Though there's a good chance I'll push an update from time to time.

As basic as it is, it adds to the Minecraft formula something compelling: a limited and connected space, finite resources and environment. If Bowerbyte does develop it further, I think it would be the perfect basis for a Sim Earth-like game of ecology and exploitation.

Previously: Extremely mundane places in Minecraft