Osees unleash "Tidal Wave" of psych-punk energy at San Francisco residency

The Ohsees, Thee Oh Sees, Oh Sees, Osees—their name is about as consistent as their sound. Psych rock, garage rock, surf rock, post-punk, Osees have done it all and continue to evolve. During this year's annual residency over the holiday weekend at San Francisco's intimate venue The Chapel, the band blended played cross-genre setlists from across their 28-album discography.

Each night kicked off with a blistering set by DMBQ, a Japanese rock group who proved to be the perfect choice to warm up the already stoked crowd. On Saturday night, after setting up their own gear, Osees launched straight into a short cover of Pink Floyd's "Interstellar Overdrive," immediately igniting a nonstop mosh pit, barrage of crowd surfers, and the occasional stage diver.

John Dwyer and company thrashed through fan favorites like "The Dream," "Tidal Wave," and "Withered Hand," while also pulling out deeper cuts, extended jams, and highlights from their latest record, Abomination Revealed at Last. The setlist changed nightly, but no matter how many shows you attended, Osees ensured you would never left unsatisfied.

This residency also marked the launch of their US tour, which runs through November. Their new album, Abomination Revealed at Last, is out now via their own Deathgod Records.



image: Lux Sparks-Pescovitz

image: Lux Sparks-Pescovitz