Preparing for Fallout season 2 by examining New Vegas' employment rate

New Vegas is one of the few bastions of what you might call civilization in Fallout's post-apocalyptic setting, which is probably why the Fallout TV show protagonists are about to completely wreck it in the upcoming second season. Before they do, however, it's probably worthwhile to see just how many livelihoods they'll be destroying with an in-depth look at New Vegas' economy.

If you've ever wanted to see a man be slowly lose his grip on reality thanks to an RPG from 2010, this is the video for you.

Previously:

• Bethesda reveals latest Fallout game

• Fan trailer imagines Fallout game set in China

• Uncover the tragic history of Fallout Online: The MMO that could have been