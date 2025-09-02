Strange hair balls found in cattle are actually undeveloped twins

Amorphus globosus is a mysterious and unusual phenomenon most often seen in cattle, occurring when one twin in the womb fails to develop properly. The name, which is Latin for "formless sphere," describes a veterinary oddity that is actually more common than many people realize. In these cases, the undeveloped fetus becomes a round, hair-covered mass without any functional organs.

This mass is non-living and typically appears as a blob covered in hair or fur. Sometimes, irregular pieces of flesh are attached, while in other instances the mass appears relatively smooth and tidy. While amorphus globosus is most frequently found in cattle, it has also been reported in goats, horses, and even, though rarely, in humans.

The exact cause of this condition is still unknown. However, researchers suspect it is related to complications in twin pregnancies. Genetic studies have produced mixed results: in some cases, the amorphus globosus shares identical DNA with the surviving twin, while in others, they appear to originate from separate eggs. I was surprised to learn how common this phenomenon is among farm animals, and I find it both unsettling and fascinating.



