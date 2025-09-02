Study shows artificial intelligence use makes you stupid

Who would have thought that outsourcing your thinking to an unreliable electric box could make you stupid? According to a recent study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, folks who use AI regularly to help them write essays, books, and the like are getting dumber :

Students who repeatedly relied on ChatGPT showed weakened neural connectivity, impaired memory recall, and a diminished sense of ownership over their own writing. While the AI-generated content often scored well, the brains behind it were shutting down.

The findings are clear: Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Grok don't just help students write — they train the brain to disengage.

The scientists responsible for the study found that individuals who used an LLM to create or aid in the creation of their writing had fuzzy opinions on how much of the writing they themselves were responsible for. More interesting is the fact that each subject in the study was monitored using an electroencephalogram (EEG). All the conductive gel in the test subject's hair helped to discover that, while using AI showed the "weakest connectivity across alpha, beta, delta, and theta bands," in comparison to control groups who used a search engine to aid in their work or raw-dogged their writing with no help at all. Further, over 83% of those relying on A.I. were unable to quote a single line from the paper they just finished writing.

Perhaps the most troubling of everything that the researchers came across is the fact that the longer AI is used to tag team your work to completion, the stronger its urge to take its hand off the wheel becomes. In short, your thinking bits aren't having it with cognitive load: why would your brain do any work if some hallucinating calculator is willing to do the heavy lifting for it? Your muscles get weak if you don't work them. The same goes for the stuff in your head. If you use LLMs to get shit done, you can expect cognitive decline.

The best recommendation is that if you decide to cheat , use Artificial Intelligence in your writing, it's vital to take frequent breaks where you can do your own thinking.

