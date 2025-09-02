Tennessee State Trooper caught making 8th false DUI arrest of a sober person

State trooper Sam Zahn's eighth identified sober victim of a false DUI arrest turns out to be a sober 71-year-old former US Attorney.

WSMV News has uncovered sixteen cases of sober people arrested for DUIs, eight of them by the same trooper, Sam Zahn. These arrests wreak havoc on people's lives. Why Zahn is still out there making arrests and hasn't been sent for some "re-education" is unclear. Field sobriety tests are an excuse for Police to declare you inebriated. If you are not under the influence, always demand a blood test and refuse to allow an officer to use "their judgment."

After the arrest in November of 2024, authorities sent off Bondurant's blood sample and the results vindicated her. Aside from a sleep medication she'd taken the night before, her blood was free of drugs or alcohol. Prosecutors dropped the charge, but she was anything but satisfied. "Shock was the first reaction. Trauma. And the trauma lasted for months," Bondurant told WSMV. "I think I'm eight people too many." Of the 16 cases of sober DUI arrests that WSMV has uncovered, eight were done by Trooper Zahn. Notably, authorities across the state have arrested over 600 sober people for DUI since 2017. That wave of false positives has led to some positive changes. Governor Bill Lee touted a new law that requires the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to collect data on sober drivers wrongly arrested for DUI. CarSnoops

