Using ChatGPT to lie to your boss

I know that AI threatens to put basically anyone that doesn't do manual labor out of work, but I didn't expect that to be so voluntary so soon. As they so often are, Reddit is ahead of the curve, with one user bragging about using ChatGPT to fake a COVID test and consequently get a week off work.

As some commenters have pointed out, the original poster will likely get more than a week off work when his viral post and blatant use of AI (note that messed-up QR code) get him fired. Never mind that using a fake COVID test of all things makes you look like an asshole.

Although it seems the AI era is finally starting to wane with Meta and more beginning to downsize their dedicated divisions, it's things like this that indicate, at least to me, that there will always be a market composed of people too lazy to PhotoShop a single red line. Things are looking grim out there.