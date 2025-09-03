After 15 years and 6 months, Instagram finally has an iPad app

Duke Nukem Forever took 14 years to develop, an age that took the Guinness World Record in its category. But the long-awaited shooter has nothing on Instagram for iPad, which users have been waiting for since 2010. It's been fifteen years and six months exactly since the gadget first went on sale, and you can tack on a few more weeks to the famous launch event.

Today, we're excited to announce we're bringing Instagram to iPad. People have asked for this for a while, and we've taken the time to design an experience that optimizes your favorite parts of Instagram for a bigger screen. … When designing Instagram for iPad, we wanted to take advantage of the bigger screen to give people more features with fewer taps, while keeping it simple. We've made it easier to catch up on your messages and notifications with layouts that display both tabs. When you watch reels, you can expand the comments while the reel stays at full size, making it easy to catch up on the best reactions without missing a moment. It's the Instagram you love, now with more space to play.

"It's not a priority," they always said, and you could always run the iPhone app on it. Photos and videos often looked bad blown up to 13" screens, so perhaps tablet apps were tied to some backend/infrastructure upgrade that eventually happened. There's been a tablet-native app for Android since 2023; look at all the negative space in that screenshot!

