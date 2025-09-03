Boy walks along Hersheypark monorail tracks, rescued by bystanders in dramatic scene

Visitors at Hersheypark, Pennsylvania, were jolted into panic this week when a young boy wandered onto the monorail tracks high above the midway. A video records the boy walking along the elevated rail, growing distressed as onlookers shout conflicting instructions — some yelling "Stop!" while others urge him to keep moving left, toward the roof of a nearby building.

Two quick-thinking bystanders clambered onto the roof just as the boy reached it. One of them leapt up onto the track, scooped the child into his arms, and passed him down to the second rescuer. The crowd erupted in cheers when the boy was safely returned to ground level, uninjured.

It remains unclear how the child gained access to the restricted track area, but the incident ended without harm — thanks to the decisive actions of a few brave park guests.

