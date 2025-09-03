Chinese engineer Xing creates elaborate miniature town for cats with shops, trains, and even fast food

A while ago, I wrote about Xing's World, the work of a Chinese engineer who set out to build the perfect habitat for his many pets. At the time, the project simply encompassed a pet-scale condo building ('simply' is doing a lot of heavy lifting there), but in the months since, it's expanded at an exponential scale, helped along by several viral videos and Xing's ballooning subscriber count.

One condo building is not enough: the residents of Cat Town now have a train station, a boutique, and even a "MeowDonalds", all contained within a shockingly realistic shrunken-down town assembled by hand. It's genuinely mind-boggling to see what appears to be giant cats occupying otherwise normal human spaces.

What's really throwing me off is the fake sky, though. You're doing 'The Truman Show' to these cats!