Hegseth watches US bomb 11 people in boat: "It's a new day" (video)

Pentagon jester Pete Hegseth watched video of the U.S. bombing a boat suspected of carrying 11 drug traffickers and told Fox News the footage was absolutely real. "I can tell you that was definitely not artificial intelligence," he confirmed. "I watched it live…those drug traffickers are no longer with us."

In Trump 2.0, there is no longer any need for investigations, interrogations, or trials. If the boss (or former drunk Fox host) suspects someone's a "bad guy," obliterate 'em — no questions asked. It might be against international law, but as Hegseth puts it, "It's a new day." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Pete Hegseth on a video of American forces blowing up a boat in the southern Caribbean: "I can tell you that was definitely not artificial intelligence. I watched it live … those 11 drug traffickers are no longer with us." pic.twitter.com/HE5Y0GMO3E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2025

From CBS News: Hegseth did not say how the government identified the boat or those aboard it. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Tuesday that he believed the drugs were headed toward Trinidad and Tobago or another country in the Caribbean. … Hegseth said that assets will remain in the region, and that further strikes may be forthcoming. "This is a deadly, serious mission for us and it won't stop with just this strike," he said. "Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated narco-terrorist will face the same fate."





