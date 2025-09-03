I hope Borderlands 4 is as goofy as this commercial

I don't care for most first-person shooters, but I've always had a soft spot for the Borderlands franchise. I love the cell-shaded art, the largely shitty selection of weapons, and outrageous characters. It's mindless fun wrapped up in a pretty package. That said, I didn't dig Borderlands 3 as much as other people seem to. I always wait around to see how well a game does before I pull the trigger. Day one purchases are for suckers. It played well… but the writing and voice acting didn't grab me like it did with the other games. It felt like I was playing Call of Duty with a Borderlands skin mod.

I'd argue that this live-action trailer gets what Borderlands is really all about better than the last game in the series did, and definitely understands the lunacy that makes the game's world so much fun, much better than last year's disastrous movie did. If the fourth installment meant in the franchise is as dumb as this commercial is, we'll be in for a treat. Borderlands 4 will make its debut on September 12—just in time to blow your first semester of school or any Q4 obligations.