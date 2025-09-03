Why has the Metal Gear Solid film been stuck in development for 13 years?

There's no denying that Metal Gear Solid borrows a lot from film; we are talking about the game series with the longest cutscene in history. To then make a movie out of it seems like a self-defeating ouroboros, but if it worked for The Last of Us, it'll probably work for MGS, right? Not… quite. Today marks thirteen years since a Metal Gear Solid movie was first announced, and we still haven't seen so much as a trailer.

Notably, this announcement was made before the release of Metal Gear Solid V and Hideo Kojima's very public ousting from Konami, which means that if this movie ever does come out, it won't be with the series' creator, writer, and director attached. We do know that Jordan Vogt-Roberts of 'Kong: Skull Island' fame is on board to direct, and even made an appearance in Death Stranding, seeming to indicate there's no bad blood between him and Kojima. Oscar Isaac is also attached to play Solid Snake, although he very well may have aged out of the role by the time it starts shooting (but maybe they're waiting for him to get old so they can adapt Metal Gear Solid 4. Gasp!).

The movie may not be coming out anytime soon, but at least you can dry your tears on the recent MGS3 remake. Or, you know, watch the MGS1 cutscenes again and get basically the same experience.