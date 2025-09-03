Modder recreates entire Morrowind world inside Elden Ring

The things people do with Bethesda games scare me a little. If remaking them from the ground up isn't enough, what about putting them into other games entirely? An Elden Ring modder has done just that, putting the entirety of The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind into Elden Ring, complete with poison swamps.

Rather than being a simple overworld port, Morrowind in Elden Ring includes all of the original's interiors, effects and even NPCs. The storyline, game mechanics and enemies are missing, although are planned to be added in future, essentially making this a full port of Morrowind inside Elden Ring, which sounds to me like the coolest shit ever. Some Morrowind characters deserve to be hit with Elden Ring spells anyway. Looking at you, Crassius Curio.