Never lose a wallet again with the MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card

TL;DR: The MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card works with the Apple Find My App to help you locate a lost wallet for just $19.97 (MSRP $59.99) until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Ever lose a wallet and promise yourself "never again?" With the absolute pain it is to get new credit cards, ID cards, and beg the sandwich shop to honor your lost punchcard for a free sandwich, it's a no-brainer to protect your stuff with a MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card.

At 1.5mm thick, this credit card-sized tracker slips right into your wallet, passport pouch, backpack, or lanyard slip. Hook it up to Apple's FindMy App and you'll get precise global tracking, alerts if it gets left behind, and the ability to follow its beeping to find its exact location. No more panicking and retracing your steps.

The rechargeable battery lasts about 5 months until it requires wireless charging. It also has an IP68 rating, meaning it's tested to be waterproof and dustproof. With the MagTag Tracker Card, there are no more excuses. No more spending evenings heading back to the office, vacations spent skimming the resort, or pulling your hair out on hold for a new drivers' license. A tracker card ensures your important things, even if misplaced, will be under your command.

Until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can recover misplaced wallets in an instant with the MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card for $19.97 (MSRP $59.99).

MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card – Works with Apple Find My App

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.