Rogue is a new game site from former Polygon writers

Polygon was known for its thorough and high-quality game coverage, but Vox sold it to a content farm which immediately laid off many of the best writers. Not months later appears Rogue, a new site from some of those laid off earlier this year.

Rogue is worker-owned and independent. The news is constantly filled with large corporations and CEOs making the "difficult decision" to lay off huge numbers of dedicated employees while posting record profits and paying those same CEOs huge salaries. The product and the art are no longer the point. Profit is. …



Rogue is subscription-based and ad-free. The pursuit of profit and infinite growth demands writing for the almighty algorithm. You need to appease the search engines in order to get views on your site, you need views to get ad revenue, and you need ad revenue to run a site. The site that gets you views.

No AI content, no need to chase SEO, just "a helpful space for you to discover new games, movies, and other media"—one which readers will pay for. The reviews don't even have scores! "If you like what you see, and want more of it. Consider pledging your support with a subscription. Your funds will go to support independent games journalism written by humans, for humans."

Good places to start include How much should a game cost?, You're going to keep getting 40K prequel novels, and you're going to like it, and I'm finally playing most single-player games on easy mode, and I couldn't be happier about it. Serious business, fandom and religious war, right out the gate,

It's a sibling site to Rascal, covering tabletop and role-playing games. Coverage is excellent. For example: Tabletop designers rush to prepare for another looming US tariff storm