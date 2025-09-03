Somehow artwork looted by the Nazis turned up in an Argentinian home

Surprise! Missing artwork looted by the Nazis turned up in photos for a real estate listing in the seaside town of Mar de Plata.

The for-sale notice revealed what is believed to be the Ghislandi painting in the house of Friedrich Kadgien, a financial adviser to Adolf Hitler's right-hand man and an art aficionado who plundered paintings taken from Jewish-owned galleries in Nazi-occupied Europe, according to The Associated Press. Kadgien later fled to Argentina, along with other Nazi war criminals. He died in 1978…

…After the article was published, the image was removed from the real estate listing. When Argentine police entered the house last week, they found a tapestry of a horse hanging in the spot the painting had been in the pictures, AP reported. Four property searches conducted Monday — at Kadgien's home and three other residences linked to the family — failed to yield the artwork, AP said.

Kadgien's daughter, identified by AP as Patricia Kadgien, has been placed under house arrest along with her husband, Juan Carlos Cortegoso, the prosecutor in the case said Tuesday. They will appear in court to be charged in connection with the painting's disappearance.