The Bones Temple: 28 Years Later sequel gets 2026 release date

Well, that was fast. It's only been a few months since 28 Years Later was in theaters. It seems we won't be waiting long to see the next installment in the franchise's planned three-film arc. The Bones Temple will be hitting theaters on January 17th, 2026.

Picking up where the last film left off, we'll be spending time with Jack O'Connell's creepy Sir Jimmy Crystal and his gang of platinum-haired hoodlums. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, O'Connell said that The Bone Temple is the "…weird, deranged cousin to 28 Years Later, who you might be a bit ashamed of because they have weird, questionable interests."

Sounds pretty good to me.

Watch The Bones Temple trailer here.