"The Long Walk" screening will kick out viewers who can't keep up with the characters

In case you haven't noticed, Stephen King's classic dystopian novel 'The Long Walk' is going to be getting a movie adaptation after nearly fifty years. If you haven't read the book yet, it focuses on an annual walking competition put on by a near-future fascist America where if you fall behind, you get shot. Also known as RFK's plan to get Americans exercising.

If the thought of a near-future fascist America doesn't feel immersive enough for you, you're in luck: Lionsgate is hosting a treadmill-equipped screening where dipping below the mandated minimum walking speed from the story will get you ejected.

It does not sound like a fun experience for anyone involved, but Lionsgate is giving one lucky audience the chance to really understand what those characters are going through: A special treadmill screening that challenges viewers to walk at least three miles per hour for the entire duration of the movie. Slow down, and get ejected before the end. The influencers-only screening will take place August 30th at the Culver Theater in Los Angeles (Consequence called the theater to confirm that it was happening). While the prize for making it to the end of the movie is not untold riches and a wish of your choosing (the promised spoils for the victor of the movie's challenge), it'll at least be an interesting way to get in your steps. And certainly being ejected from a movie is much better than getting brutally executed on the road by an anonymous guard.

With a reported runtime of 108 minutes, the total distance (assuming a constant 3 m/h) comes out to roughly 5.4 miles. Any of the characters from the movie could do that in their sleep, but LA influencers might not be so lucky.